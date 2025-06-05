Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,378 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Mithril II GP LP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 2,309.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 289,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $379.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.