Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,740 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,629 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,053.49. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $994.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOR. Wall Street Zen raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

