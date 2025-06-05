NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 314.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

