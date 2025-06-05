NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

