Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,268 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

