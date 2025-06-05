Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $649,883,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $66,962,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after acquiring an additional 501,016 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

OTIS stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.