Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.