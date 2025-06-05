Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Park National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Park National Price Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $160.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $131.93 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

