Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

