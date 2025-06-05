Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $604,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

