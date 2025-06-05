Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 143,187 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,229,000. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

