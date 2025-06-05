Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,521. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRM opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

