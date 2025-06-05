Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Position Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

PLYA stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

