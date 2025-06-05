Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

PBH stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

