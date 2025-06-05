Promising Airline Stocks To Consider – June 2nd

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is air transportation of passengers and cargo. Their performance is driven by factors such as travel demand, fuel-price volatility, labor costs and regulatory changes. Because air travel is cyclical and sensitive to economic and geopolitical events, airline stocks often exhibit higher volatility compared with broader market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $13.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,157.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $206.31. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $289.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 29,799,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,077,082. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $80.47. 3,121,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Featured Stories