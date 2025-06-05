Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products such as designer apparel, luxury accessories, fine watches and upscale automobiles. These stocks typically benefit from strong brand loyalty and high profit margins but can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 806,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,042. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 57,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

