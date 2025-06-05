Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

BigBear.ai, NewGenIvf Group, Plug Power, TeraWulf, Biomea Fusion, Traws Pharma, and Kiora Pharmaceuticals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets or small exchanges rather than major stock venues. Because they have low market capitalization and limited liquidity, penny stocks can experience extreme price volatility and carry a high risk of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 84,878,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,757,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

NewGenIvf Group (NIVF)

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services.

NIVF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,824,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,450. NewGenIvf Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $656.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 171,728,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,180,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,012,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,895,985. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 56,394,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,781. The company has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Traws Pharma (TRAW)

Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

Shares of NASDAQ TRAW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 60,529,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59. Traws Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 23,792,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,329. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

