ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,493 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.53. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

