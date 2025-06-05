Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 117,076 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tuya were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 434,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 521,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

