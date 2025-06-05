Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 265.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Koppers worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 908,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 138,603 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 86,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Koppers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

