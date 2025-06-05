Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 20,979 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1,810.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

