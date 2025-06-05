Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,826 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.