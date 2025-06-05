Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 41,822 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Berry worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

