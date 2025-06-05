Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 56,916 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 233.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CommScope were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,873,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 522,941 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 570,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,364,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 664,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.