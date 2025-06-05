Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 336,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,098. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.0%

TBPH opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

