Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 58,026 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $16,345,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

