Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNT. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 5,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BNT opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.