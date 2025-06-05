Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ero Copper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Up 8.5%

ERO opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.13. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERO. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

