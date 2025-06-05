Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Frontline were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Frontline

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.