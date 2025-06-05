Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hippo were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hippo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hippo by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $631.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.48. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

