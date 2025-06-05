Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $426,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,731 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,384.82. This represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

