Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $446,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,095.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

