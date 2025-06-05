Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $484,000 Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Zai Lab Stock Up 15.9%

ZLAB stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 9,618 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $288,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,870. This represents a 35.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,207 shares of company stock worth $3,880,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

