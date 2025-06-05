Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 18,218 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,346.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Report on REYN

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.