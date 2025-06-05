Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $600,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Sleep Number worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 608,092 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis K. Lee bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,970 shares in the company, valued at $661,946.40. The trade was a 8.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,220 shares of company stock valued at $576,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

