Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $664,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $530,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

