Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $691,000 Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after acquiring an additional 796,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 807,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 540,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.7%

Liberty Global stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.