Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $702,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 161,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $4,342,054.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,661,441.66. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $24.60 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

