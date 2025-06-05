Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $323,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $971.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

