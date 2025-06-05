Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $327,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHC. BTIG Research began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Super Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Super Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SGHC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

