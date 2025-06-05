Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $352,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 589.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honest by 2,035.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 743,479 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $526,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,483,067.72. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,373.96. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,207 shares of company stock worth $1,163,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Performance

HNST opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

