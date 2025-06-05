Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $399,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 213,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.