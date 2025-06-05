Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $448,000 in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,620,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

