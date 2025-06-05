Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $462,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is -12.99%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

