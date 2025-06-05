Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.