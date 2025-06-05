Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,856.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

