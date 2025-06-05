Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,287,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Pamplona Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $360,846,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Latham Group Trading Down 0.8%

Latham Group stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.69. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $28,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,668.95. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,250 shares of company stock valued at $988,044. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

