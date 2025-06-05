Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,600 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth $7,223,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.93. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Profile

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.