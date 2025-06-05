Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 16,277 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LG Display were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LG Display by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,315,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

