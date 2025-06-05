Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20,744 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Movado Group worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Movado Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Movado Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

MOV opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). Movado Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOV

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.